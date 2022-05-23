Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell -44.31% so far this year. What now?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] traded at a high on 05/20/22, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.35. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Uber and Grocery Outlet Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across West Coast.

Pilot kicks-off with 72 stores across California, Oregon and Washington.

Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ GS: GO) announced that they are teaming up to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32005621 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uber Technologies Inc. stands at 6.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.22%.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $45.64 billion, with 1.95 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.36M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 32005621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $51.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -26.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 23.37 for the last single week of trading, and 38.23 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 22.75%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $33,312 million, or 74.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 127,301,358, which is approximately 8.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,767,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.89 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 150,090,116 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 155,542,135 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 1,121,020,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,426,652,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,217,116 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 42,243,830 shares during the same period.