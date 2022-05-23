Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell -11.41% so far this year. What now?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] surged by $1.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.31 during the day while it closed the day at $38.29. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Twitter Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Acquisition by Elon Musk.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that it has filed its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash.

Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable.

Twitter Inc. stock has also loss -5.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWTR stock has inclined by 11.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.21% and lost -11.41% year-on date.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $28.50 billion, with 778.94 million shares outstanding and 669.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.74M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 23539494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $51.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $39 to $54.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.50, while it was recorded at 37.63 for the last single week of trading, and 48.42 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,769 million, or 73.00% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,403,665, which is approximately 17.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,188,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.45 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -45.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

391 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 43,574,817 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 122,652,690 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 376,184,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,411,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,501,014 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 14,868,605 shares during the same period.