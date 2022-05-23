Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] Stock trading around $4.72 per share: What’s Next?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -2.88% on the last trading session, reaching $4.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Good Supply Brand Expands High-Potency Cannabis Portfolio with Launch of Liquid Wax Vapes and New Exclusive Strains.

New Platform ‘Good Supply TV’, Focused on Product Innovation, Goes Live with Episode One.

Tilray Brands Inc. represents 485.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.34 billion with the latest information. TLRY stock price has been found in the range of $4.55 to $4.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.50M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 20092583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $7.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $11.80, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $298 million, or 14.30% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,612,747, which is approximately 28.351% of the company’s market cap and around 3.95% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,069,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.65 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $12.23 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 45.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 13,720,751 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 19,640,101 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 29,768,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,129,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,919,775 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,899,895 shares during the same period.