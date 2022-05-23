The Mosaic Company [MOS] Is Currently -5.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] closed the trading session at $57.95 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.19, while the highest price level was $63.27. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.15 Per Share.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends are subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.49 percent and weekly performance of -6.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 11255245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $75.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.93, while it was recorded at 61.86 for the last single week of trading, and 45.82 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to -10.50%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,845 million, or 89.40% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,575,015, which is approximately -0.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,517,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.67 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 24.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 50,225,120 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 48,947,255 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 208,760,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,932,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,238,830 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 9,429,162 shares during the same period.