The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] – find out why.

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $69.92 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Matterhorn Express Pipeline Reaches Final Investment Decision.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

WhiteWater, EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN), and MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) have reached a final investment decision to move forward with the construction of the Matterhorn Express Pipeline after having secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers.

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline has been designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 490 miles of 42-inch pipeline from Waha, Texas, to the Katy area near Houston, Texas. Supply for the Matterhorn Express Pipeline will be sourced from multiple upstream connections in the Permian Basin, including direct connections to processing facilities in the Midland Basin through an approximately 75-mile lateral, as well as a direct connection to the 3.2 Bcf/d Agua Blanca Pipeline, a joint venture between WhiteWater and MPLX.

Devon Energy Corporation represents 656.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.88 billion with the latest information. DVN stock price has been found in the range of $68.13 to $72.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.94M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 12926616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $77.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $57, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for DVN stock

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.86, while it was recorded at 70.58 for the last single week of trading, and 46.87 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04 and a Gross Margin at +37.88. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.99.

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 18.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $38,398 million, or 84.40% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,339,676, which is approximately 0.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,981,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.93 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 47,281,168 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 74,346,361 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 427,537,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,165,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,481,225 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,915,200 shares during the same period.