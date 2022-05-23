Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $50

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.26 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Snap Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Evan Spiegel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23, 2022 at 5:10 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

Snap Inc. stock is now -50.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNAP Stock saw the intraday high of $24.155 and lowest of $22.295 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.34, which means current price is +11.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.42M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 28150660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snap Inc. [SNAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $47.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SNAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 186.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

How has SNAP stock performed recently?

Snap Inc. [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.98, while it was recorded at 23.43 for the last single week of trading, and 48.94 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc. [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.05 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Snap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.77.

Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc. go to 55.45%.

Insider trade positions for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

There are presently around $20,543 million, or 65.90% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 120,691,946, which is approximately -1.142% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 79,851,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.54 billion in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 109,241,685 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 103,279,936 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 670,682,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 883,203,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,452,104 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 30,404,834 shares during the same period.