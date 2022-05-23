Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $15

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: RDBX] price surged by 40.00 percent to reach at $1.52. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Acquire Redbox, Creating Premier Independent Entertainment Company.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Combination creates leading independent, integrated direct-to-consumer media platform delivering premium entertainment for value conscious consumers.

A sum of 41022000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.86M shares. Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $5.7282 and dropped to a low of $3.78 until finishing in the latest session at $5.32.

The one-year RDBX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -84.72. The average equity rating for RDBX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDBX shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RDBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redbox Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

RDBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.51. With this latest performance, RDBX shares gained by 73.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redbox Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.65 and a Gross Margin at -23.23. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.78.

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $202 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDBX stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 34,526,487, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.10% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, holding 1,190,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in RDBX stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $5.21 million in RDBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redbox Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:RDBX] by around 894,932 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,222,639 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 33,844,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,962,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDBX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,820 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,996,696 shares during the same period.