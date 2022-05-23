Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Is Currently 3.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] closed the trading session at $52.47 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.13, while the highest price level was $52.6999. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Granted U.S. Emergency Use Authorization for Booster Dose of Their COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 Through 11 Years of Age.

EUA is based on data that show children 5 through 11 years of age had a robust immune response with a favorable safety profile following a 10-µg booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a time when Omicron was the prevalent variant.

Children 5 through 11 years of age now authorized to receive a booster dose at least five months after the second dose of the two-dose primary series.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.14 percent and weekly performance of 5.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.04M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 31142357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $59.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $59 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $65, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 56 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.32, while it was recorded at 51.11 for the last single week of trading, and 49.82 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.80%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $199,285 million, or 69.40% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 479,065,273, which is approximately 2.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 408,084,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.41 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.05 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,553 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 226,838,728 shares. Additionally, 1,514 investors decreased positions by around 209,416,230 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 3,361,814,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,798,069,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,668,121 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 49,220,812 shares during the same period.