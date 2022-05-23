Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Is Currently -1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] traded at a low on 05/20/22, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.26. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Occidental Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Senior Notes.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase its outstanding notes listed in the tables below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes) in three separate pools (each, a “Pool”). Occidental’s obligation to accept for purchase, based on the Acceptance Priority Levels (as defined below) set forth in the columns entitled “Acceptance Priority Level” in the tables below, and pay for Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is limited to an aggregate amount (including principal and premium but excluding accrued and unpaid interest) of (a) $700,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 1 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 1 Notes (as defined below), (b) $650,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 2 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 2 Notes (as defined below) and (c) $650,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 3 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 3 Notes (as defined below). The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 16, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders of the Notes (“Holders”) may withdraw their validly tendered Notes at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2022, unless extended (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Withdrawal Time”). Holders are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Offers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23694995 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $59.94 billion, with 936.70 million shares outstanding and 935.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.83M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 23694995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $72.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OXY stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 65 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has OXY stock performed recently?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.07, while it was recorded at 65.44 for the last single week of trading, and 39.29 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 18.46%.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $47,750 million, or 81.50% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 136,373,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 101,902,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.45 billion in OXY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $6.37 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -10.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 531 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 200,811,206 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 142,375,046 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 411,635,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,821,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 262 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,571,790 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 60,098,951 shares during the same period.