Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell -26.23% so far this year. What now?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -4.08 percent to reach at -$0.65. The company report on May 10, 2022 that 2024 VOYAGE COLLECTION LAUNCH AMONG THE BEST SINGLE-DAY BOOKING DAYS IN OCEANIA CRUISES’ HISTORY.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, reported the opening day for its 2024 Collection of voyages on May 4, 2022, ranks among the best single-day booking periods in the company’s history. “The 2024 Collection launch illustrates tremendous and continued strong demand for cruising in addition to highlighting the increased trend in planning travel farther out, both for past guests and new-to-brand guests,” stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

On May 4, 2022, Oceania Cruises opened its 2024 Collection of voyages for sale to the general public. More than 350 voyages ranging from 7 to 82 days in length and spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 went on sale.

A sum of 26987129 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.65M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $16.47 and dropped to a low of $14.79 until finishing in the latest session at $15.30.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.19. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $24.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -29.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.44, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,557 million, or 56.40% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,160,452, which is approximately 14.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,085,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.92 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $325.0 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 15.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 34,222,586 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 35,310,870 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 162,937,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,470,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,012,483 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 10,767,526 shares during the same period.