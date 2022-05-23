Market cap of Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] reaches 217.90M – now what?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] loss -0.90% or 0.0 points to close at $0.22 with a heavy trading volume of 16839152 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Zomedica Enters Into Strategic Investment and Potential Collaboration for VetGuardian Monitoring Product Line.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that it has purchased a $1.0 million convertible note from Structured Monitoring Products, Inc. (SMP), makers of the VetGuardianTM wireless remote pet monitoring platform, and in connection therewith has acquired the option to act as a sales agent for SMP’s platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Zomedica will also have the option to acquire the VetGuardian product line for use in Animal Health. Exercise of both options is subject to certain conditions, including negotiation and execution of mutually acceptable agreements.

The VetGuardian Platform improves the quality of care of pets during recovery from surgery, and for those staying in clinic overnight by providing real time remote monitoring of the pet’s vital signs with the ability to alert staff if the vital signs exceed preset ranges. Its unique patented doppler technology allows VetGuardian to read vital signs in real time without wired leads, or a harness on the pet, thus allowing the pet to rest comfortably during recovery.

It opened the trading session at $0.23, the shares rose to $0.23 and dropped to $0.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZOM points out that the company has recorded -52.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.16M shares, ZOM reached to a volume of 16839152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for ZOM stock

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2826, while it was recorded at 0.2282 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3983 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -517.14 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.30 and a Current Ratio set at 48.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $25 million, or 13.50% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,607,143, which is approximately -2.47% of the company’s market cap and around 2.56% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,717,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 5.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 4,363,127 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 15,834,776 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 93,719,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,917,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,225,104 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,711,854 shares during the same period.