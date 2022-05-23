Market cap of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] reaches 13.87B – now what?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] loss -3.04% on the last trading session, reaching $116.12 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and Zynga Inc. Stockholders Approve Proposals Related to Pending Transaction.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), two leaders in interactive entertainment, announced today that the stockholders of each organization have approved all proposals related to Take-Two’s combination with Zynga at each company’s respective Special Meeting of Stockholders. As a result, the closing of the business combination is expected to occur on May 23, 2022 before market open, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions. Shares of Zynga will cease trading after the market close on May 20, 2022, and following the closing, Zynga will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. represents 115.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.87 billion with the latest information. TTWO stock price has been found in the range of $114.92 to $121.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 19643466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $177.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTWO shares from 180 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 6.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 139.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for TTWO stock

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.92, while it was recorded at 118.42 for the last single week of trading, and 158.27 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 10.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $12,967 million, or 91.56% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,458,920, which is approximately 0.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 11,414,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly -1.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 23,138,529 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 12,911,817 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 75,621,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,671,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,582,382 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,264,649 shares during the same period.