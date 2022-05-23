Market cap of Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] reaches 26.67B – now what?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] traded at a low on 05/20/22, posting a -2.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.92. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Rivian Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET today, May 11. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9j25wrzb and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22638616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at 10.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.26%.

The market cap for RIVN stock reached $26.67 billion, with 901.00 million shares outstanding and 742.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.04M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 22638616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $59.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on RIVN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RIVN shares from 165 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 177.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.82.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.56% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.77, while it was recorded at 27.63 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Insider trade positions for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $16,853 million, or 62.00% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 162,796,212, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; AMAZON COM INC, holding 158,363,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $898.67 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 20.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

336 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 19,831,377 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 25,721,030 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 537,188,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,741,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,808,479 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 6,101,239 shares during the same period.