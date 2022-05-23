Market cap of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] reaches 232.88B – now what?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] traded at a high on 05/20/22, posting a 1.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $93.55. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as Adjuvant Treatment for Adult and Adolescent (≥12 Years of Age) Patients With Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma Following Complete Resection.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Opinion granted based on positive results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial.

If approved, KEYTRUDA would be the first anti-PD-1 immunotherapy treatment option for patients 12 years and older in the EU across stage IIB, IIC and III melanoma following complete resection.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11703682 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Merck & Co. Inc. stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for MRK stock reached $232.88 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.58M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 11703682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $96.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRK stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MRK shares from 98 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 38.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRK stock performed recently?

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.42 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.25, while it was recorded at 92.61 for the last single week of trading, and 79.93 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +72.47. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.52.

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 11.62%.

Insider trade positions for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $173,147 million, or 75.20% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 216,096,057, which is approximately 2.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 204,122,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.1 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.07 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,592 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 102,697,312 shares. Additionally, 1,131 investors decreased positions by around 106,850,054 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 1,641,303,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,850,850,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,390,275 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 9,052,012 shares during the same period.