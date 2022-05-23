Market cap of Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] reaches 15.29B – now what?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] price plunged by -3.31 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Carnival Corporation Joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

World’s largest cruise company is first in cruise sector to join research and development center committed to facilitating and accelerating decarbonization of the global shipping industry.

A sum of 45307253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 38.11M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $13.96 and dropped to a low of $12.695 until finishing in the latest session at $13.13.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.19 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading, and 20.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,827 million, or 53.50% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,114,182, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.41 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $666.12 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

315 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 32,893,859 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 38,082,405 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 448,974,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,950,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,878,942 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 12,869,825 shares during the same period.