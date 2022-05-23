Market Analysts see Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] loss -2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $40.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2022 that Pinduoduo to Report First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on May 27, 2022.

Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 27, 2022. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Pinduoduo Inc. represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.17 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $39.335 to $44.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.97M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 11956602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $74.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PDD shares from 95 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.16, while it was recorded at 39.91 for the last single week of trading, and 66.54 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 48.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $11,280 million, or 23.00% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 29,087,492, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,972,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $864.31 million in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 4.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 58,024,799 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 51,976,531 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 165,788,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,790,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,179,650 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 10,963,164 shares during the same period.