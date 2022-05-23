Market Analysts see Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.19 at the close of the session, up 0.13%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Mondelez Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Mondelēz International.

We are proud to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with our colleagues this month. Jie Cheng, VP & Global Head of e-Commerce & DTC, shares what Asian Leadership means to her:.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now -7.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $61.46 and lowest of $60.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.47, which means current price is +3.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 14245917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $73.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 72 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 53.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.52, while it was recorded at 63.02 for the last single week of trading, and 63.17 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.93%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $65,272 million, or 79.70% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,811,776, which is approximately 2.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,055,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.82 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -3.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 821 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 52,176,785 shares. Additionally, 772 investors decreased positions by around 62,619,422 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 951,911,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,066,707,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,605,924 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,182,634 shares during the same period.