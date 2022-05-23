Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] is -11.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] slipped around -0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.06 at the close of the session, down -2.64%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Lumen Technologies declares quarterly cash dividend.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable Friday June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday May 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be May 27, 2022.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is now -11.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.4525 and lowest of $10.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.45, which means current price is +18.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.14M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 22790056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $8,853 million, or 79.00% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,137,605, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,635,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $803.61 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -25.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 63,336,290 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 87,158,085 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 649,941,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 800,436,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,677,410 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 9,029,243 shares during the same period.