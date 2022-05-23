JP Morgan lifts American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] slipped around -0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.26 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that American Airlines to Present at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja will present at the 2022 Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, at 12:55 p.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now -9.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $17.16 and lowest of $15.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.04, which means current price is +30.71% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.76M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 33865621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -19.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.56, while it was recorded at 16.85 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,868 million, or 56.00% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,272,683, which is approximately 1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,081,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.72 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $565.2 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 40,406,511 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 28,690,138 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 291,798,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,895,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,594,812 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,370,545 shares during the same period.