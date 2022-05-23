Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is 36.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.11 during the day while it closed the day at $5.09. The company report on May 8, 2022 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Announcement to the Market – 1Q22 results to be disclosed soon.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the “Company”) informs that the results of this quarter will be published in the Investor Relations website on May 9th, before trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our results from the first quarter of 2022, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end, starting at 09h a.m. (EDT). Check out the speakers:.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock has also gained 4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITUB stock has inclined by 0.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.80% and gained 36.12% year-on date.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $45.76 billion, with 9.79 billion shares outstanding and 5.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.63M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 47116000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.37.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 21.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,947 million, or 21.60% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 157,064,308, which is approximately -4.126% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 92,419,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.42 million in ITUB stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $414.81 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 79.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 184,422,665 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 239,814,624 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 547,654,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,891,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,388,693 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 58,422,031 shares during the same period.