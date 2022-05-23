Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] Stock trading around $2.12 per share: What’s Next?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMX] traded at a high on 05/20/22, posting a 30.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on May 20, 2022 that ImmixBio IMX-110 Demonstrated Improved Survival Over U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approved Drug Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company) in Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ImmixBio IMX-110 Demonstrated Improved Survival Over U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approved Drug Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company) in Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study.

One cycle of IMX-110 produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company, a U.S. FDA approved drug).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 111259756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Immix Biopharma Inc. stands at 16.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.98%.

The market cap for IMMX stock reached $22.60 million, with 13.83 million shares outstanding and 10.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.73K shares, IMMX reached a trading volume of 111259756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immix Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has IMMX stock performed recently?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.80, while it was recorded at 1.54 for the last single week of trading.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -367.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -260.35.

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.80 and a Current Ratio set at 54.80.

Insider trade positions for Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of IMMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMMX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 62,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 23,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in IMMX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $46000.0 in IMMX stock with ownership of nearly -17.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:IMMX] by around 144,798 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,496,726 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,475,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,798 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,965 shares during the same period.