For The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], Analyst sees a drop to $60. What next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] traded at a low on 05/20/22, posting a -5.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.87. The company report on May 18, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q1 FY23 Results; Marmaxx Comp Store Sales Increased 3%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Q1 FY23 GAAP pretax margin of 7.5%.

Q1 FY23 adjusted pretax margin of 9.4%, which excludes a 1.9 percentage point charge related to a write-down of the Company’s minority investment in Familia, was above the Company’s plans.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15684210 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The TJX Companies Inc. stands at 5.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $72.12 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 15684210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $78, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on TJX stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 83 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 163.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.25, while it was recorded at 58.36 for the last single week of trading, and 67.51 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.80%.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $61,847 million, or 92.90% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,135,403, which is approximately 0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 84,916,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.36 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 812 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 62,538,686 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 77,095,262 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 929,095,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,068,729,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,377,091 shares, while 205 institutional investors sold positions of 9,167,307 shares during the same period.