For Citigroup Inc. [C], Analyst sees a drop to $60. What next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $49.75 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.51, while the highest price level was $50.73. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Host Live Webcast During 2022 AGA Financial Forum.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Company announced today that Jeff Householder, president and CEO, Beth Cooper, executive vice president, CFO, treasurer and assistant corporate secretary and Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief policy and risk officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will be hosting a live webcast at 12:50 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) on Tuesday, May 17th during the 2022 AGA Financial Forum. Webcast participants will learn about the projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com and click on the “2022 AGA Financial Forum Presentation” link. Alternatively, you may click the following link: Listen to Webcast. You will be prompted to register for the webcast that will start promptly at 12:50 pm EST where the live audio and slides of the presentation being given will be available.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.62 percent and weekly performance of 4.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.85M shares, C reached to a volume of 28890409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $66.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $79 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 494.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.06, while it was recorded at 49.47 for the last single week of trading, and 63.10 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.78%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72,054 million, or 76.40% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,683,301, which is approximately 2.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,865,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.64 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

851 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 114,136,673 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 163,211,934 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 1,170,965,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,448,313,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,257,302 shares, while 193 institutional investors sold positions of 20,284,847 shares during the same period.