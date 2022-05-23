DZ Bank slashes price target on Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] – find out why.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] jumped around 0.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.53 at the close of the session, up 0.88%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Get a free 5G phone with select trade-in on ANY 5G Unlimited plan¹.

For all our customers. To show the love. Pay just $35/line per month for four 5G Start lines w/ auto pay2 on the network more people rely on.

To show the love, we are giving all customers, new and current, up to $800 in value to cover the cost of a new 5G phone. That means you can upgrade to America’s most reliable 5G network3 and get an iPhone 13 (128 GB), on us when you trade in an eligible phone. Yet another example of Verizon’s continued acceleration of 5G mobility at an affordable price.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock is now -4.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VZ Stock saw the intraday high of $49.60 and lowest of $48.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.61, which means current price is +8.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.55M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 24118397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $58.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $61 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 45.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.84, while it was recorded at 49.10 for the last single week of trading, and 52.66 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.59%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $130,955 million, or 64.30% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 330,221,086, which is approximately 2.665% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 304,700,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.09 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.31 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,808 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 190,369,221 shares. Additionally, 1,152 investors decreased positions by around 238,506,404 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 2,215,069,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,643,945,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,678,958 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 14,226,326 shares during the same period.