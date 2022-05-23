DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, down -48.93% YTD: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.5497 during the day while it closed the day at $14.03. The company report on May 18, 2022 that DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook and iGaming Products in Ontario.

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the launch of its online sportsbook and online casino products in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings will deliver customers in Ontario a best-in-class sports betting experience through its top-rated sportsbook app, as well as more than 130 online casino game variations through DraftKings Casino such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette and slots.

The DraftKings Sportsbook will provide Ontarians with legal and regulated opportunities to place bets across various sports leagues and sporting events, including the 2022 NHL Playoffs, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, this year’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup and more. Customers in Ontario will be able to enjoy an array of parlay options, including DraftKings’ same-game-parlay feature – all available at their fingertips through the user-friendly DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Inc. stock has also gained 11.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has declined by -18.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.69% and lost -48.93% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $6.19 billion, with 411.07 million shares outstanding and 371.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.07M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 22482519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $28.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $19, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on DKNG stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 30 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.26. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.00, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 32.63 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,069 million, or 58.10% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,958,212, which is approximately 1.87% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,416,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.53 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $244.51 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

304 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 35,225,266 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 48,850,733 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 205,970,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,046,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,354,109 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 12,145,480 shares during the same period.