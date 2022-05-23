CSX Corporation [CSX] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $30.94 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that CSX Executive Vice President to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Kevin Boone, will address the 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 am Eastern time.

The address will broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

CSX Corporation stock is now -17.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.28 and lowest of $30.295 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.63, which means current price is +2.13% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.02M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 21811047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities dropped their target price from $41 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $39, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.26 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.88, while it was recorded at 32.24 for the last single week of trading, and 34.49 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 13.95%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $50,200 million, or 76.40% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,175,290, which is approximately 0.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,774,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.26 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -25.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

724 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 131,535,704 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 145,723,746 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 1,345,221,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,622,481,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,418,029 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,533,873 shares during the same period.