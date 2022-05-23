Cowen lifts Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on May 10, 2022 that discovery+ Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel.

Both ad-free and ad-supported versions now available on The Roku Channel.

Iconic brands like HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network and more now accessible directly within The Roku Channel.

A sum of 19076315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.96M shares. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares reached a high of $18.025 and dropped to a low of $17.15 until finishing in the latest session at $17.74.

The one-year WBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.8. The average equity rating for WBD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $34.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Sell rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

WBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

WBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.38%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,785 million, or 8.20% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 194,431,764, which is approximately 2.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,832,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.7 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly -9.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,352 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 103,662,148 shares. Additionally, 1,304 investors decreased positions by around 112,246,796 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 1,181,222,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,397,131,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,982,329 shares, while 200 institutional investors sold positions of 8,231,150 shares during the same period.