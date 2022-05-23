Canaccord Genuity lifts Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] closed the trading session at $17.52 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.165, while the highest price level was $17.81. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Manulife Announces Election of Directors.

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 16, 2022 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.13 percent and weekly performance of 0.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, MFC reached to a volume of 15215079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $21.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.27.

MFC stock trade performance evaluation

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.84 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 9.00%.