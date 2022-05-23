BTIG Research lifts Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] traded at a low on 05/20/22, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.18. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and Zynga Inc. Stockholders Approve Proposals Related to Pending Transaction.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), two leaders in interactive entertainment, announced today that the stockholders of each organization have approved all proposals related to Take-Two’s combination with Zynga at each company’s respective Special Meeting of Stockholders. As a result, the closing of the business combination is expected to occur on May 23, 2022 before market open, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions. Shares of Zynga will cease trading after the market close on May 20, 2022, and following the closing, Zynga will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 227237119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zynga Inc. stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for ZNGA stock reached $9.50 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.50M shares, ZNGA reached a trading volume of 227237119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $14.50 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ZNGA stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZNGA shares from 14 to 12.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 49.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ZNGA stock performed recently?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +63.76. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66.

Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 17.97%.

Insider trade positions for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $7,584 million, or 83.60% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,858,939, which is approximately -1.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,215,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.86 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $367.66 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly -40.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 399,998,383 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 357,092,318 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 170,070,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 927,161,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,968,515 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 120,124,136 shares during the same period.