Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Is Currently -2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The company report on May 18, 2022 that Borqs Technologies Wins Solar Plus Energy Storage Contract in Oahu, Hawaii Partnering with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA).

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that its solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy LLC (HHE) has partnered with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green Energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) and won a contract to supply solar plus energy storage systems to Kunia Village affordable housing community on the island of Oahu. This is a milestone in the Company’s strategy in transforming into the renewable energy industry, specifically serving the Multi-Unit Residential Buildings (MURB) market.

Kunia Village includes 135 housing units, a church, an administration building, a former store, and a gymnasium where the residents have the opportunity to reduce their electricity bill by enrolling into usage of the electricity generated by the project under a leasing arrangement set up by HHE and HGIA. Under the arrangement, HHE and HGIA have created a 3rd party lease program leveraging HGIA’s Green Energy Market Securitization (“GEMS”) financing product, whereby the community members can enroll in the energy savings program. Each unit will have solar generation as well as a HoluPower energy storage system. The design and installation will be performed by HHE, an approved contractor for HGIA financed projects. The GEMS program was created by the State in 2014 to facilitate Hawaii’s transition to renewable energy and meeting its target of 100% of energy from renewable sources by 2045. https://gems.hawaii.gov/learn-more/about-us/.

A sum of 15546799 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.24M shares. Borqs Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1985 and dropped to a low of $0.173 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -47.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2355, while it was recorded at 0.1809 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4495 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.00% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 81.37% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 598,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in BRQS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $36000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 938,486 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 5,435 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,361,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,305,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,200 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 5,435 shares during the same period.