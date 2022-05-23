Bernstein lifts Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.8094 during the day while it closed the day at $20.76. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Barrick Extends Revolving Credit Facility and Establishes Sustainability-Linked Metrics.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has completed an amendment and restatement of the company’s undrawn $3.0 billion revolving credit facility, including an extension of the termination date by one year to May 2027, replacement of LIBOR with SOFR as the floating rate mechanism related to the interest rate for any US dollar funds drawn down, and the establishment of sustainability-linked metrics.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock has also gained 1.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOLD stock has declined by -10.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.71% and gained 9.26% year-on date.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $36.85 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.50M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 19870889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.40, while it was recorded at 20.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.57 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,168 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 80,569,163, which is approximately 49.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 76,839,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.5 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 12.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 143,775,532 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 86,982,719 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 788,873,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,019,631,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,221,294 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 15,049,239 shares during the same period.