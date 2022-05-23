B. Riley Securities lifts Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] traded at a low on 05/20/22, posting a -6.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.27. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Exela Technologies Announces Successful Completion of Exchange Offer for Shares of Common Stock.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA) announced the successful completion of its previously announced offer to exchange shares of its Common Stock for its 6.00% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), with each 20 shares of Common Stock being exchanged for one share of Series B Preferred Stock having a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Offer”).

The Offer expired at 11:59pm, New York City time, on Monday, May 16, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). Pursuant to the Offer, approximately 41,615,860 shares of Common Stock (excluding shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures) were validly tendered for exchange and not withdrawn as of the Expiration Date. Based on the foregoing, Exela will exchange all such shares of Common Stock for a total of 2,080,793 shares of Series B Preferred Stock, without prorating. Exela may accept additional shares of Common Stock in the Offer after the Expiration Date upon valid receipt of such shares pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures. Exela will promptly issue the shares of Series B Preferred Stock to holders of validly tendered and accepted shares of Common Stock. The Series B Preferred Stock currently trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “XelaP”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16205783 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exela Technologies Inc. stands at 9.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.80%.

The market cap for XELA stock reached $140.50 million, with 343.73 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.29M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 16205783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

How has XELA stock performed recently?

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -23.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3834, while it was recorded at 0.3008 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1802 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $23 million, or 18.20% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 35,419,029, which is approximately 502.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,013,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 million in XELA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.78 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly 49.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 56,723,228 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 8,414,604 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,714,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,852,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,504 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,055,738 shares during the same period.