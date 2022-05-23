Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Revenue clocked in at $8.40 million, down -71.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] traded at a low on 05/20/22, posting a -65.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Athersys Announces That Its Partner, HEALIOS K.K., Reported Topline Data From the TREASURE MultiStem Ischemic Stroke Study.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TREASURE topline results show evidence of therapeutic impact.

Study preliminary results analyses indicate good potential for favorable results in Athersys’ MASTERS-2 study.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 45629178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Athersys Inc. stands at 17.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.99%.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $194.50 million, with 244.20 million shares outstanding and 238.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 45629178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $2.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.15.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.28. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -53.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.15 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6053, while it was recorded at 0.6198 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0268 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $15 million, or 22.20% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,249,464, which is approximately -4.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,986,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $1.01 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -24.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 6,103,522 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,586,821 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 45,318,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,009,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,056,096 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 481,516 shares during the same period.