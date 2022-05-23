Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is -35.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $93.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2022 that AMD Showcases Industry-Leading Gaming, Commercial, and Mainstream PC Technologies at COMPUTEX 2022.

Powerful new AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series desktop processors with Zen 4 and AMD Socket AM5 Platform to deliver incredible leap in performance and connectivity.

Today, at COMPUTEX 2022, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) showcased its latest innovations in computing technology to advance the high-performance computing experience. AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su provided a look at the upcoming Ryzen™ 7000 Series desktop processors with the new “Zen 4” architecture, which are set to deliver a significant increase in performance upon their launch in the fall of 2022. Additionally, Dr. Su highlighted the strong growth and momentum for AMD in the mobile market as 70 of the more than 200 expected ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebook designs powered by Ryzen 6000 Series processors have been launched or announced to-date. In addition, other AMD executives announced the newest addition to the Ryzen Mobile lineup, “Mendocino;” the newest AMD smart technology, SmartAccess Storage; and more details of the new AM5 platform, including support from leading motherboard manufacturers.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.39 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $156.65 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $88.26 to $98.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 110.47M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 163679429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $137.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $148 to $115, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.54, while it was recorded at 96.63 for the last single week of trading, and 117.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.80%.

There are presently around $100,959 million, or 67.80% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.18 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.13 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,065 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 77,944,405 shares. Additionally, 931 investors decreased positions by around 199,321,616 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 802,505,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,771,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,647,011 shares, while 274 institutional investors sold positions of 49,234,100 shares during the same period.