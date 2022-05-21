Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Revenue clocked in at $13.64 billion, up 10.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] closed the trading session at $75.01 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.84, while the highest price level was $75.47. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 48.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable July 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.80 percent and weekly performance of 1.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, XEL reached to a volume of 2954881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $76.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $72, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XEL stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.80, while it was recorded at 74.90 for the last single week of trading, and 68.19 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 7.08%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,360 million, or 78.00% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,043,375, which is approximately 2.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,215,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.27 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -3.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 45,173,989 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 42,090,566 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 330,817,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,081,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,561,162 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 705,428 shares during the same period.