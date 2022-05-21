Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] is -3.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] traded at a high on 05/19/22, posting a 5.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.44. The company report on May 13, 2022 that WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND APPROVAL OF SPECIAL MATTERS – WELCOMES NEW CHAIR AND BOARD MEMBER.

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Doug Holtby who had served as Chair of Wheaton is retiring and did not stand for reelection, and Mr. George Brack has been appointed the role of Chair of the Board. In addition, Ms. Jaimie Donovan has been elected to the Board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3657053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at 2.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.63%.

The market cap for WPM stock reached $18.57 billion, with 450.92 million shares outstanding and 449.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 3657053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $56.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has WPM stock performed recently?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.56, while it was recorded at 40.10 for the last single week of trading, and 43.06 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +54.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $10,608 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 20,592,926, which is approximately 3.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,311,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.28 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $706.87 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly 3.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 22,099,910 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 26,801,891 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 207,071,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,973,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,602,974 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,947,232 shares during the same period.