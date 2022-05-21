SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] gain 22.41% so far this year. What now?

SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGA] traded at a high on 05/19/22, posting a 17.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.65. The company report on May 19, 2022 that SIGA Receives Approval from the FDA for Intravenous (IV) Formulation of TPOXX® (tecovirimat).

– FDA approval provides an important option for those unable to take oral formulation of TPOXX -.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the intravenous (IV) formulation of TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox. The IV formulation is an important option for those who are unable to swallow the oral capsules of TPOXX.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 39583984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at 7.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.08%.

The market cap for SIGA stock reached $622.97 million, with 73.07 million shares outstanding and 40.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.61K shares, SIGA reached a trading volume of 39583984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has SIGA stock performed recently?

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.06. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 28.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.18 for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Earnings analysis for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]

There are presently around $184 million, or 38.60% of SIGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,587,855, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,471,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.38 million in SIGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.33 million in SIGA stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SIGA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIGA] by around 1,001,597 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,956,560 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,272,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,230,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIGA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 349,161 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 302,787 shares during the same period.