Market cap of Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] reaches 33.55M – now what?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] price surged by 20.93 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Troika Media Group Announces Appointment of Sid Toama as Chief Executive Officer.

TRKA.

International business and technology leader with global expertise in delivering digital transformations and resilient shareholder growth to become Troika’s new Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 3183804 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 958.38K shares. Troika Media Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.73 and dropped to a low of $0.5607 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

The one-year TRKA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.44.

Guru’s Opinion on Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

TRKA Stock Performance Analysis:

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.59. With this latest performance, TRKA shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7587, while it was recorded at 0.4739 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2765 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Troika Media Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.24 and a Gross Margin at +39.46. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -75.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.36. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$133,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.50% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 1,508,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 668,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in TRKA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly 32.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 2,052,565 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 188,986 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 773,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,014,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,316 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 186,196 shares during the same period.