Market Analysts see Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gaining to $284. Time to buy?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] gained 12.58% or 12.79 points to close at $114.42 with a heavy trading volume of 4892145 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Bill.com Company Invoice2go Announces the Winners of Grow, a Program Created to Help Minority Small Business Owners Succeed.

The 20 winners from underrepresented groups were awarded $200,000 in total cash and additional resources to help them grow their businesses.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced the winners of ‘Grow’. The award and business development program started by Invoice2go, a Bill.com company, recognizes the untapped potential of small business owners from underrepresented communities. Twenty winners were chosen among 31,000 applicants by a judging panel of five prominent journalists and SMB community leaders.

It opened the trading session at $103.33, the shares rose to $121.50 and dropped to $101.777, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILL points out that the company has recorded -64.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, BILL reached to a volume of 4892145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $235.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $370 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $250, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on BILL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILL shares from 300 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 17.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 2187.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BILL stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -41.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.21, while it was recorded at 110.47 for the last single week of trading, and 234.04 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $11,513 million, or 98.69% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,241,164, which is approximately 42.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,842,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $960.78 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 27.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 14,859,566 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 14,415,991 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 71,342,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,618,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,019,722 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,117,260 shares during the same period.