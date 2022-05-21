For Guardant Health Inc. [GH], Analyst sees a drop to $115. What next?

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] jumped around 2.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.75 at the close of the session, up 7.89%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Guardant Health Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q1 clinical and biopharma volumes up 47% and 45% year over year.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Guardant Health Inc. stock is now -65.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GH Stock saw the intraday high of $34.88 and lowest of $31.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 133.82, which means current price is +25.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, GH reached a trading volume of 3089838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $123.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $150 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $140, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on GH stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GH shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.99.

How has GH stock performed recently?

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.64. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -50.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.97, while it was recorded at 34.49 for the last single week of trading, and 88.07 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.36 and a Gross Margin at +66.74. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13.

Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc. go to 12.60%.

Insider trade positions for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]

There are presently around $3,007 million, or 92.30% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,514,828, which is approximately 27.535% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,751,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.87 million in GH stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $187.21 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly 14.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 12,092,537 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 11,718,572 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 69,559,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,370,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,260,353 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,991,338 shares during the same period.