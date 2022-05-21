BMO Capital Markets lifts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] gained 6.23% on the last trading session, reaching $54.07 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN CARTIER RESOURCES INC..

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) announced that it has agreed to subscribe for 14,000,000 units (“Units”) of Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier”) in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.13 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $1,820,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Cartier (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Cartier (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the private placement. Closing is expected to occur on or about May 20, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 384.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.61 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $52.03 to $54.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 4449794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 187.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.58, while it was recorded at 51.87 for the last single week of trading, and 54.99 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $14,016 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,726,131, which is approximately -13.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 15,571,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $841.97 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $814.69 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 4.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

314 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 41,678,297 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 40,966,564 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 176,570,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,215,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,289 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 11,888,475 shares during the same period.