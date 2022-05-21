Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $20

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] gained 10.35% or 1.46 points to close at $15.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3860727 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Bloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 25, 2022.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced that its management team will host an Investor Conference at our newest stack manufacturing plant in Fremont, California on May 25, 2022.

The live event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) with a technology showcase featuring Bloom’s power generation, hydrogen production, and marine decarbonization solutions.

It opened the trading session at $13.97, the shares rose to $15.96 and dropped to $13.9224, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BE points out that the company has recorded -50.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, BE reached to a volume of 3860727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $18 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $29, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for BE stock

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.07. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -30.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.64, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.06. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $1,776 million, or 77.60% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 21,465,560, which is approximately 4.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,892,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.45 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $195.36 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 0.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 13,033,490 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 12,566,468 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 88,448,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,048,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,855,187 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,226,831 shares during the same period.