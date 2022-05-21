Argus slashes price target on Cerner Corporation [CERN] – find out why.

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.30%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Expiration Date of Tender Offer for Cerner Corporation Shares Extended to June 6, 2022.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) (“Oracle”) announced today that it has extended its tender offer in connection with the acquisition of Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) (“Cerner”) until June 6, 2022.

In accordance with the terms of its merger agreement with Cerner, Cedar Acquisition Corporation, a subsidiary of OC Acquisition LLC, which is a subsidiary of Oracle, has extended the all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Cerner (the “Shares”) to 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on June 6, 2022. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on May 11, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CERN stock rose by 19.70%. The one-year Cerner Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.66. The average equity rating for CERN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.62 billion, with 293.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, CERN stock reached a trading volume of 3564441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $94.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $77 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on CERN stock. On April 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CERN shares from 79 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.66, while it was recorded at 94.09 for the last single week of trading, and 84.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerner Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.22 and a Gross Margin at +77.01. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.43.

Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.30%.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,336 million, or 81.20% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,129,838, which is approximately 1.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,841,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly -4.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 61,061,598 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 58,716,178 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 128,686,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,464,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,708,023 shares, while 208 institutional investors sold positions of 13,031,189 shares during the same period.