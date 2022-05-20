why VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] closed the trading session at $1.58 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.09, while the highest price level was $1.70. The company report on April 29, 2022 that VivoPower International PLC Announces Release of First Quarterly Newsletter.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has published its first quarterly newsletter, detailing key financial and operational developments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company expects to issue future newsletters following quarterly periods when half-year or full-year results are not published.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.20 percent and weekly performance of 51.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 153.17K shares, VVPR reached to a volume of 13712754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.92. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5511, while it was recorded at 1.1866 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5537 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.87 and a Gross Margin at +10.07. VivoPower International PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.73.

Return on Total Capital for VVPR is now -17.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.13. Additionally, VVPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 61,800, which is approximately -0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 60.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 40,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in VVPR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $30000.0 in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VivoPower International PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 54,099 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 240,136 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 45,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,744 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,522 shares during the same period.