why The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.22

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] price plunged by -1.95 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Interpublic Group to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic’s website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

A sum of 4389000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.72M shares. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $31.33 and dropped to a low of $30.23 until finishing in the latest session at $30.71.

The one-year IPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.64. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 27 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -16.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.27, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 35.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,219 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,707,617, which is approximately 2.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,519,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.05 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 28,789,879 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 32,620,610 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 328,724,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,134,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,950,180 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,714,580 shares during the same period.