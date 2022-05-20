why STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.71

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on May 4, 2022 that STORE Capital Announces First Quarter 2022 Operating Results.

Raises 2022 Acquisition Volume and AFFO Guidance.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 3395619 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.85M shares. STORE Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $26.74 and dropped to a low of $25.88 until finishing in the latest session at $26.04.

The one-year STOR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.75. The average equity rating for STOR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

STOR Stock Performance Analysis:

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, STOR shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.83, while it was recorded at 26.97 for the last single week of trading, and 32.29 for the last 200 days.

STOR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,155 million, or 83.10% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,890,464, which is approximately 0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,276,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.28 million in STOR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $401.24 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 3.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 24,072,652 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 21,593,207 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 185,821,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,486,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,596,299 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,396 shares during the same period.