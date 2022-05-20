why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] closed the trading session at $11.41 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.185, while the highest price level was $11.67. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present New IW-3300 and Linaclotide Data at Digestive Disease Week® 2022.

– Data to be featured in two oral presentations and six posters –– CEO Tom McCourt to receive American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) President’s Award at meeting –.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that the company and its collaborators will present eight studies, including two oral presentations, during the Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2022 meeting being held from May 21 through May 24, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.14 percent and weekly performance of 0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 4233150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 12.13 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,956 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 16,390,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,181,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.87 million in IRWD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $169.35 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 11,547,637 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 15,888,032 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 140,431,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,866,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,860 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,071 shares during the same period.