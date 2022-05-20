why CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.92

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.80%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that The New Steyr Terrus CVT Tractor Receives Further Recognition of Its Distinctive Design.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– CNH Industrial.

iF Design Award jury acknowledges STEYR® flagship tractor range’s blend of form and function. Adds to Product Design category distinction in 2022 Red Dot Design Awards and ‘Excellent Product Design’ category winner in 2022 German Design Awards .

Over the last 12 months, CNHI stock rose by 1.95%. The one-year CNH Industrial N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.52. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.53 billion, with 1.36 billion shares outstanding and 994.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, CNHI stock reached a trading volume of 3820923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.80. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 14.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 10.20%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,527 million, or 47.56% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 92,317,730, which is approximately -5.712% of the company’s market cap and around 27.17% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 40,919,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.47 million in CNHI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $490.46 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly 1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 94,377,504 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 105,980,127 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 313,440,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,797,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,955,937 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 45,865,228 shares during the same period.