why Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.58

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.58%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Alamos Gold Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan and Announces Share Repurchases Under Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Alamos’ Class A common shares (“Common Shares”) under its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Since December 24, 2021, Alamos has purchased 1.0 million shares in total pursuant to the NCIB at an average price of US$7.415 at a cost of $7.4 million, with all the purchases occurring in May 2022.

During the effective period of the ASPP, Alamos’ broker may purchase Common Shares at times when Alamos would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Alamos’ broker based upon parameters set by Alamos when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Common Shares may continue to be purchased in accordance with Alamos’ discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Over the last 12 months, AGI stock dropped by -17.32%. The one-year Alamos Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.26. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.82 billion, with 391.91 million shares outstanding and 390.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, AGI stock reached a trading volume of 4481158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.09. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82.

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

AGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -5.56%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,407 million, or 68.67% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 41,519,766, which is approximately 7.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,820,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.36 million in AGI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $78.42 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 23,866,065 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 23,829,255 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 154,173,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,869,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,773,468 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 9,167,458 shares during the same period.