Wells Fargo slashes price target on Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] – find out why.

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] gained 4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $36.69 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 7, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended April 30, 2022, after the close of U.S. financial markets on June 7, 2022. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (888) 440-6385 or (646) 960-0180 (outside of the U.S.). The conference ID is 7672979. The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the Smartsheet investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for seven days. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199.

Smartsheet Inc. represents 127.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.32 billion with the latest information. SMAR stock price has been found in the range of $35.06 to $38.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 3479137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $65.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $85, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SMAR stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SMAR shares from 80 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

Trading performance analysis for SMAR stock

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -28.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.94, while it was recorded at 37.77 for the last single week of trading, and 62.95 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.85 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.87.

Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

There are presently around $4,065 million, or 89.80% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 15,316,599, which is approximately 11.202% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,326,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.27 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $240.74 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly -1.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 15,090,049 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 14,193,174 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 86,036,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,319,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,535 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,560,416 shares during the same period.